Saint-Gobain Agrees To Buy Duraziv - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced an agreement to acquire Duraziv, a Romanian group specialized in the production of adhesives and other value-added construction chemicals solutions.

Saint-Gobain expects this deal to expand its range of interior and exterior finishing solutions and also accelerate its market penetration and help it drive an improvement in the energy efficiency of buildings in Romania.

Saint-Gobain added that this Duraziv acquisition, along with the recent acquisition of Scientific and Production Company Adhesive LLC in Russia, which totally represent around EUR 40 million in sales, are subject to the approval of the competent competition authorities.

