Markets
CODYY

Saint-Gobain Agrees To Sell CSR's Badgerys Creek Property For A$575 Mln

August 20, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA), a French sustainable construction company, on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to sell Australia-based CSR Ltd.'s Badgerys Creek property asset for a consideration of A$575 million or around 320 million euros.

The transaction is expected to be completed on December 19.

The divesting property is located adjacent to the new Western Sydney Airport. It is part of CSR's at least A$1.3 billion worth property assets identified for monetization in the mid-term by Saint-Gobain at the time of the CSR acquisition in July 2024.

Saint-Gobain has so far sold A$900 million worth of CSR assets, including Badgerys Creek, since the acquisition.

In the Paris market, SGO.PA shares were trading 0.65% lower at 100 Euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CODYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.