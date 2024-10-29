Saint-Gobain 9-Month Sales Down 4.1%

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Tuesday reported sales for the nine-month period of 35.039 billion, down 4.1% from 36.520 billion euros last year.

High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales were down 2.9% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe slumped 10.2%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa slipped 7.3% over the nine-month period, while the Americas gained 3.1%, while Asia Pacific jumped 15.8%.

Third-quarter sales inched up 0.1% to 11.575 billion euros from 11.566 billion euros last year. Sales for the third quarter were down 2.0% like-for-like.

