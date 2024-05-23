Sainsbury’s Voting Rights Shift with VESA Equity Investment

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury PLC has announced a change in its voting rights, with VESA Equity Investment S.à r.l. now holding 9.98% of the voting rights, which signifies a slight decrease from the previous notification. This notification follows the crossing of the threshold on May 1, 2024, and the total number of voting rights involved is 237,887,363.

