Sainsbury's targets 2040 for net zero emissions, criticises UK goal

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Sainsbury's committed itself on Tuesday to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the British government's own target which it said "isn't soon enough". [nL8N23J1GB] [nL8N23Y23F]

