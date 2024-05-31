Sainsbury’s Share Buyback and Cancellation Update

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has reported the acquisition of 76,940 of its own ordinary shares on 30 May 2024, with prices ranging from 274.40 to 277.00 pence and an average of 275.18 pence per share. These shares, bought under the company’s share buyback program, will be subsequently cancelled. Details regarding the individual trades as part of the buyback program have been disclosed and can be accessed via a provided link.

