Sainsbury’s Share Buyback and Cancellation Update

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 294,610 of its own ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 280.04 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The transactions, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, occurred on May 23, 2024, with the company planning to cancel the acquired shares.

