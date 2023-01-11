Sainsbury's sees profit at upper end of range after Christmas sales rise

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, forecast full-year profit towards the upper end of its previously guided range as it reported a 5.9% rise in underlying sales for the Christmas quarter.

The group, which has a 15.5% share of Britain's grocery market, has previously forecast 2022-23 underlying pre-tax profit of between 630 million pounds and 690 million pounds ($767-$840 million). It made 730 million pounds in 2021-22.

Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting 644 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

Sainsbury's said total sales over the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, excluding fuel, rose 5.2%, reflecting inflation and "relatively resilient volume trends."

It said grocery sales rose 5.6%, while general merchandise sales increased by a better-than-expected 4.6%.

"Investment in value, innovation, service and product availability delivered stronger volume trends across grocery and general merchandise, particularly at Christmas," said Chief Executive Simon Roberts.

But he said "we remain cautious on the consumer backdrop."

UK consumers face the prospect of an even tighter squeeze on their finances in 2023, with higher taxes and mortgage rates and scaled back government support on household energy bills.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by William James)

