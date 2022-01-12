Sainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas sales fall

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger than expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.

UK supermarkets faced tough comparisons against Christmas 2020 when a lockdown meant food and drink sales boomed.

While restrictions for Christmas 2021 were less severe, supermarkets still benefited from consumer nervousness over the spread of the Omicron variant which kept them away from bars and restaurants.

The group is now forecasting a full-year 2021-22 underlying profit before tax of "at least" 720 million pounds ($981.5 million) versus previous guidance of "at least" 660 million pounds and 356 million pounds made in 2020-21.

Sainsbury's said group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 4.5% in its third quarter to Jan. 8 year-on-year, having fallen 1.4% in the second quarter.

Sainsbury's said grocery sales fell 1.1% in the third quarter year-on-year but were up 6.6% against the same period in 2019-20, before the pandemic impacted trading.

"I am really pleased with how we delivered for customers this Christmas. More people ate at home and our significant investment in value, innovation and service led to market share growth," said CEO Simon Roberts.

Sainsbury's said general merchandise sales fell 16% year-on-year, reflecting a strong performance last year, limited availability in key product areas and a focus on profitable sales, including reduced promotional activity.

Clothing sales fell 2.7% year-on-year.

