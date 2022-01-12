Sainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas quarter sales fall

British supermarket group Sainsbury's on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast despite reporting a fall in underlying sales over the Christmas quarter versus a tough COVID-lockdown assisted comparative in 2020.

The group is now forecasting a full-year 2021-22 underlying profit before tax of "at least" 720 million pounds ($981.5 million) versus previous guidance of at least 660 million pounds and 356 million pounds made in 2020-21.

Sainsbury's said group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 4.5% in its third quarter to Jan. 8 year-on-year, having fallen 1.4% in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

