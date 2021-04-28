Sainsbury's profit down 39% as COVID-19 costs offset strong sales
LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Wednesday reported a 39% fall in full year underlying pre-tax profit to 356 million pounds ($494 million) as strong food sales during the pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and the forgoing of business rates relief.
($1 = 0.7204 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)
