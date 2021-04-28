Sainsbury's profit down 39% as COVID-19 costs offset strong sales

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a 39% fall in full year underlying pre-tax profit to 356 million pounds ($494 million) as strong food sales during the pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and the forgoing of business rates relief.

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Wednesday reported a 39% fall in full year underlying pre-tax profit to 356 million pounds ($494 million) as strong food sales during the pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and the forgoing of business rates relief.

($1 = 0.7204 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters