Sainsbury's is only 'big four' UK supermarket growing sales - Kantar

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L was the only one of Britain's "big four" supermarkets to record year-on-year sales growth in the 12 weeks to Feb. 23, although it still lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, according to researchers Kantar.

Sales at Sainsbury's rose 0.3%, Kantar said on Tuesday, whereas market leader Tesco TSCO.L recorded a dip of 0.8%, Asda was down 1.2% and Morrisons MRW.L fell 2.0%.

Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket for the first time since 2017, with sales up 11.4% in the period, taking its market share to 5.8%, Kantar said. Its bigger rival Aldi ALDIEI.UL recorded growth of 5.7%, giving it a 7.9% market share.

The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been seen at the tills, with sales of hand sanitiser up 255% in February while liquid soaps grew by 7%, Kantar said.

Market share and sales (%)

12 wks to

Feb. 23 2020

12 wks to

Feb. 24 2019

pct change in sales

Tesco

27.2

27.7

-0.8

Sainsbury's

15.6

15.7

0.3

Asda

15.1

15.4

-1.2

Morrisons

10.2

10.4

-2.0

Aldi

7.9

7.6

5.7

Co-operative

6.0

5.9

2.5

Lidl

5.8

5.2

11.4

Waitrose

5.1

5.2

-1.3

Iceland

2.2

2.2

1.7

Ocado

1.5

1.3

10.8

Source: Kantar

