Sainsbury's is only 'big four' UK supermarket growing sales - Kantar
LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L was the only one of Britain's "big four" supermarkets to record year-on-year sales growth in the 12 weeks to Feb. 23, although it still lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, according to researchers Kantar.
Sales at Sainsbury's rose 0.3%, Kantar said on Tuesday, whereas market leader Tesco TSCO.L recorded a dip of 0.8%, Asda was down 1.2% and Morrisons MRW.L fell 2.0%.
Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket for the first time since 2017, with sales up 11.4% in the period, taking its market share to 5.8%, Kantar said. Its bigger rival Aldi ALDIEI.UL recorded growth of 5.7%, giving it a 7.9% market share.
The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been seen at the tills, with sales of hand sanitiser up 255% in February while liquid soaps grew by 7%, Kantar said.
Market share and sales (%)
12 wks to
Feb. 23 2020
12 wks to
Feb. 24 2019
pct change in sales
Tesco
27.2
27.7
-0.8
Sainsbury's
15.6
15.7
0.3
Asda
15.1
15.4
-1.2
Morrisons
10.2
10.4
-2.0
Aldi
7.9
7.6
5.7
Co-operative
6.0
5.9
2.5
Lidl
5.8
5.2
11.4
Waitrose
5.1
5.2
-1.3
Iceland
2.2
2.2
1.7
Ocado
1.5
1.3
10.8
Source: Kantar
(Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)
((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
