Sainsbury's hires former John Lewis MD Nickolds as clothing boss

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British supermarket group Sainsbury's has recruited Paula Nickolds, the former boss of the John Lewis department store chain, to lead its near 8 billion pound general merchandise and clothing business.

Adds detail

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L has recruited Paula Nickolds, the former boss of the John Lewis department store chain, to lead its near 8 billion pound ($11 billion) general merchandise and clothing business.

Sainsbury's said on Thursday that Nickolds would join as general merchandise and clothing commercial director next month, succeeding Mike Luck, who is leaving the group.

Nickolds, who will be responsible for general merchandise in Sainsbury's stores as well as the Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing businesses, will also take a seat on Sainsbury's operating board, reporting to CEO Simon Roberts.

She worked for John Lewis for 25 years, the latter three as managing director. She left in January last year after the department store chain endured a poor Christmas.

Last week Sainsbury's forecast a big rebound in underlying profit this year after a 39% fall in 2020-21 as strong food sales during the pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and a decision to forgo business rates relief.

($1 = 0.7188 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More