Sainsbury’s Continues Share Buyback and Cancellation

May 30, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 742,000 of its own ordinary shares on 29 May 2024, with prices ranging from 275.60 to 279.00 pence per share, and an average price of 276.98 pence. This buyback is part of an ongoing programme, with the company planning to cancel the acquired shares. The detailed transactions can be accessed via the London Stock Exchange link provided in the announcement.

