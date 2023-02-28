Sainsbury's confirms plans to close two depots, 1,400 jobs affected

February 28, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

James Davey and Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L plans to consolidate five existing Sainsbury's and Argos general merchandise depots into three, closing two by 2026, in a move that will impact 1,400 workers, it said on Tuesday.

The jobs impacted will be both Sainsbury's staff and those who work for third party partners, it added.

