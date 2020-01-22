Sainsbury's CEO Coupe to be replaced by retail director Roberts

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mike Coupe will step down as CEO of Sainsbury's SBRY.L at the end of May after six years at the helm, with Britain's second largest supermarket group opting for continuity by choosing retail and operations director Simon Roberts as his successor.

Coupe has faced questions about his future since April when Britain's competition regulator blocked Sainsbury's attempt to take over Walmart WMT.N owned rival Asda for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.5 billion). Coupe was the architect of that deal and Sainsbury's share price has fallen 22% over the last year.

Roberts, a former managing director of health and beauty retailer Boots, joined Sainsbury's in 2017.

On Jan. 10 Reuters reported that he was the leading internal candidate to succeed Coupe.

"Simon has been extremely effective during his three years at Sainsbury’s, leading our store teams through great change in that time," said Chairman Martin Scicluna.

"Simon is a dedicated, determined and enthusiastic champion of the customer and of our colleagues and has overseen sustained improvements in our competitiveness during his time so far."

His appointment to one of the most high profile jobs in British retail raises the question of whether he will further adapt Sainsbury's strategy that was set out in September and was designed to show the group could prosper on its own.

Sainsbury's profit is forecast to fall in its 2019-20 year.

Roberts' task will be to grow earnings in the face of softening consumer demand and the relentless march of German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, who continue to aggressively open new space and win market share.

His appointment means Britain's two biggest supermarket groups - market leader Tesco TSCO.L and Sainsbury's - will be run by Boots alumni.

Ken Murphy, a former joint chief operating officer at Boots UK & Ireland, will succeed Dave Lewis as CEO of Tesco in the summer.

($1 = 0.7658 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

