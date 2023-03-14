Sainsbury's buys 51% of property investment vehicles for $523 mln

March 14, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to purchase Supermarket Income REIT's SUPR.L 51% interest in the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles which hold the freehold to 26 stores for 430.9 million pounds ($524.2 million).

Sainsbury's has held a 49% interest in Highbury and Dragon since it was created in 2000.

($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

