Sainsbury's Bank names Lesley Jones as new chair

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Thursday it had appointed Lesley Jones as the new chair of its Sainsbury's Bank unit, replacing Roger Davis.

Jones was group chief credit officer at RBS Group between 2008 and 2014 and has also worked for Citigroup.

Sainsbury's said in February Davis was stepping down.

Last month the group said it had received expressions of interest in the bank.

