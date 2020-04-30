Sainsbury Prelim. FY Underlying Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported profit before tax of 255 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 7 March 2020 compared to 202 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.8 pence compared to 7.5 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined two percent to 586 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 18.3 pence compared to 19.1 pence.

Fiscal year Group revenue (excl. VAT, inc. fuel) was 28.99 billion pounds compared to 29.01 billion pounds, previous year. Group sales (inc. VAT) was 32.39 billion pounds, down 0.1% from previous year. Group like-for-like sales (inc. VAT, excl. fuel) declined 0.6%, for the fiscal year period.

The Board believes it is prudent to defer any dividend payment decisions until later in the financial year, when there will be improved visibility on the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.