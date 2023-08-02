Sainsbury (JSNSF) Price Target Increased by 9.41% to 3.73

The average one-year price target for Sainsbury (OTC:JSNSF) has been revised to 3.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.41% from the prior estimate of 3.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from the latest reported closing price of 3.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sainsbury. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSNSF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 241,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,665K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 17,897K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 22.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 5.27% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 8,572K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.