Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR (JSAIY) Price Target Increased by 9.18% to 14.80

The average one-year price target for Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR (OTC:JSAIY) has been revised to 14.80 / share. This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 13.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.00 to a high of 16.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.59% from the latest reported closing price of 13.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSAIY is 0.31%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.27% to 1,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 859K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 3.89% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 11.50% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 96.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 36.11% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 2.63% over the last quarter.

JIAFX - Income Allocation Fund holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 45.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 84.82% over the last quarter.

