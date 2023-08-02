Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR (JSAIY) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 14.36

The average one-year price target for Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR (OTC:JSAIY) has been revised to 14.36 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 13.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.66 to a high of 16.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.69% from the latest reported closing price of 14.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sainsbury (J) plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSAIY is 0.30%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 1,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 17.49% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 16.78% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 21.58% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 43.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 81.63% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

