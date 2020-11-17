Sainsbury gets preliminary expressions of interest for banking business

Nov 17 (Reuters) - UK-listed supermarket group Sainsbury SBRY.L said on Tuesday it has received some preliminary expressions of interest for its banking business, adding it remains focused on delivering the five-year plan it set out last year for the unit.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury's Chief Executive Simon Roberts had said the bank could be sold and set out a restructuring plan which could result in up to 3,500 job cuts at the firm.

The company said in a short statement responding to press speculation that it expects the division to deliver a profit in the second half of this year despite coronavirus-related disruptions.

