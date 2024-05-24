Sainsbury Executes Share Buyback, Plans Cancellation

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 294,610 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 278.00 pence to 283.40 pence, with an average cost of 280.04 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. These shares, bought on 23 May 2024 from UBS AG London Branch, are intended to be cancelled by the Company.

