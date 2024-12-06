Sainsbury Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 947,888 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 266.37 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially boosting earnings per share and investor confidence.

