SailPoint Turns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) reported that its second-quarter net income was $3.0 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $9.2 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.15 compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 in the prior year.

Total revenue was $92.5 million, a 47% increase from the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2020, SailPoint expects non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.05 - $0.06, non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.0 million - $7.0 million, and revenue of $82.0 million to $84.0 million.

For the full year 2020, SailPoint expects n-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of $10.0 million to $14.0 million, non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 to $0.11, and revenue of $341.0 million to $345.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.