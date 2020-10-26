SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) closed at $45.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.86% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the identity governance software developer had gained 22.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAIL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 171.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.62 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $344.53 million. These totals would mark changes of -45% and +19.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAIL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.5% higher. SAIL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SAIL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 433.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.42, which means SAIL is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SAIL's PEG ratio is currently 28.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SAIL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

