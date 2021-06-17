SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SAIL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.91, changing hands as high as $49.71 per share. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.635 per share, with $64.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.62.

