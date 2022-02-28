SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL):

Earnings: -$9.7 million in Q4 vs. -$4.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.0 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.06 per share Revenue: $135.6 million in Q4 vs. $103.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $-0.11 to $-0.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $110.5-$112.5 mln

