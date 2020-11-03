SailPoint (SAIL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 292.7% in the last four quarters, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $83.6 million, indicating 10.2% year-over-year growth. The top line is likely to have benefited from an increase in license and subscription revenues and revenues from consulting and training services. In second-quarter 2020, SailPoint’s revenues of $92.5 million increased 47% year over year.

Rise in operating expenses due to aggressive investments is expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at a loss of 5 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year decline. In second-quarter 2020, non-GAAP earnings came in at 15 cents compared with loss of a penny in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SailPoint this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SailPoint has an Earnings ESP of +60.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings his season.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +23.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

