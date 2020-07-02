SailPoint (SAIL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.3% in Session

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 23% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company's target price was significantly raised by a Goldman Sachs analyst.

The company has seen no estimate revisions for the current quarter in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for SailPoint. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SailPoint currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock worth considering in the Technology Services industry is Boxlight Corporation BOXL which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

