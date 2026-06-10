SailPoint Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y

SailPoint SAIL reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents by 25%. The company had reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues were $280.1 million, up 21.6% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark by 1.41%. SailPoint’s strong quarterly performance was driven by continued demand for its identity security offerings and accelerating adoption of SaaS solutions.

SAIL’s Q1 Top-Line Details

As of April 30, 2026, annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased 26% year over year to $1.163 billion.



Segment-wise, SaaS contributed 63.7% of fiscal first-quarter total revenues, increasing approximately 35% year over year to $178.4 million. Maintenance and support revenues represented 12.3% of total revenues, which decreased 7.6% year over year to $34.5 million.

SailPoint, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SailPoint, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SailPoint, Inc. Quote

Term subscription revenues contributed 15.7% of total revenues, which rose 9.7% to $43.9 million. Other subscription services comprised 3.2% of total revenues, which increased 45.8% year over year to $8.8 million. Total subscription revenues, comprising the four sub-segments, accounted for 94.9% of revenues, which increased 23.5% year over year to $265.8 million. The remaining segment, Services and other, represented 5.1% of total revenues in the reported quarter. The figure decreased 5.4% to $14.3 million.

SailPoint’s Operating Highlights

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 76.6%.



Sales and marketing expense, on a non-GAAP basis and as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 39.7%.



Research and development expense, on a non-GAAP basis and as a percentage of revenues, decreased 50 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 16.3%.



General and administrative expense, as a percentage of revenues, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of 9.7% to 7.1%.



Adjusted income from operations was $37.8 million, representing 13.5% of revenues, up from $23.6 million or 10.2% of revenues, reported in the year-ago quarter.

SailPoint’s Strong Balance Sheet

As of April 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $390.8 million compared with $358.1 million as of Jan. 31, 2026.



In the reported quarter, the company generated a cash flow from operations of $38.2 million compared with $64 million in the previous quarter.



SAIL generated free cash flow of $32.5 million compared with $57 million in the previous quarter.

SAIL Offers Q2 and FY27 Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2027, SailPoint expects revenues between $308 million and $312 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17% to 18%.



The company expects adjusted income from operations to be between $56.5 million and $57.5 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 7 cents and 8 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.



For fiscal 2027, revenues are forecasted to be between $1.265 billion and $1.275 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18% to 19%.



The company expects adjusted income from operations to be in the range of $239 million to $244 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 30 cents and 34 cents per share for fiscal 2027.

SailPoint’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, SAIL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Applied Materials AMAT, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS and Dell Technologies DELL are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Applied Materials and Advanced Energy Industries each carry a Zacks Rank#2 (Buy), while Dell Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Applied Materials, Advanced Energy Industries and Dell Technologies are currently pegged at 29.6%, 30.1% and 26.3%, respectively.

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