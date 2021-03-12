SailPoint Plans To Acquire ERP Maestro

(RTTNews) - SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) said that it plans to acquire ERP Maestro, a SaaS governance, risk and compliance or GRC solution.

SailPoint noted that it will unite identity security with ERP Maestro's Separation-of-Duty or SoD controls monitoring for an organization's most critical applications, like SAP. It will provide the integrated approach for effective identity security controls and SoD oversight now required to spot and stop risks posed by potential insider SoD conflicts before they become a crisis of fraud or breach of sensitive data.

