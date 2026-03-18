SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) reported $294.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to -$4.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue : $746 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.91 million.

: $746 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.91 million. Annual Recurring Revenue : $1.13 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Subscription : $280.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.75 million.

: $280.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.75 million. Revenue- Subscription- SaaS : $169.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.71 million.

: $169.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.71 million. Revenue- Services and other : $13.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.4 million.

: $13.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.4 million. Revenue- Subscription- Term subscriptions : $66.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.11 million.

: $66.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.11 million. Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription services : $8.08 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.08 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Subscription- Maintenance and support : $37.06 million versus $37.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37.06 million versus $37.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit- Subscription : $201.13 million versus $202.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $201.13 million versus $202.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross profit- Services and other: $-2.84 million compared to the $-2.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how SailPoint, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SailPoint, Inc. here>>>

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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