SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) reported $280.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue : $781 million compared to the $774.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $781 million compared to the $774.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Annual Recurring Revenue : $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.

: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. Revenue- Services and other : $14.32 million compared to the $13.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $14.32 million compared to the $13.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenue- Subscription : $265.82 million compared to the $262.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.

: $265.82 million compared to the $262.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year. Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription services : $8.86 million versus $7.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change.

: $8.86 million versus $7.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change. Revenue- Subscription- Term subscriptions : $43.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $43.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenue- Subscription- SaaS : $178.48 million versus $174.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.4% change.

: $178.48 million versus $174.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.4% change. Revenue- Subscription- Maintenance and support : $34.56 million compared to the $36.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $34.56 million compared to the $36.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Gross profit- Subscription : $185.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.95 million.

: $185.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.95 million. Gross profit- Services and other: $-4.49 million compared to the $-2.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how SailPoint, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SailPoint, Inc. here>>>

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. have returned +50.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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