SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL). Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SailPoint, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

SailPoint Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y

SailPoint reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents by 25%. The company had reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues were $280.1 million, up 21.6% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark by 1.41%. SailPoint’s strong quarterly performance was driven by continued demand for its identity security offerings and accelerating adoption of SaaS solutions.

SAIL’s Q1 Top-Line Details

As of April 30, 2026, annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased 26% year over year to $1.163 billion.



Segment-wise, SaaS contributed 63.7% of fiscal first-quarter total revenues, increasing approximately 35% year over year to $178.4 million. Maintenance and support revenues represented 12.3% of total revenues, which decreased 7.6% year over year to $34.5 million.



Term subscription revenues contributed 15.7% of total revenues, which rose 9.7% to $43.9 million. Other subscription services comprised 3.2% of total revenues, which increased 45.8% year over year to $8.8 million.



Total subscription revenues, comprising the four sub-segments, accounted for 94.9% of revenues, which increased 23.5% year over year to $265.8 million. The remaining segment, Services and other, represented 5.1% of total revenues in the reported quarter. The figure decreased 5.4% to $14.3 million.

SailPoint’s Operating Highlights

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 76.6%.



Sales and marketing expense, on a non-GAAP basis and as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 39.7%.



Research and development expense, on a non-GAAP basis and as a percentage of revenues, decreased 50 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 16.3%.



General and administrative expense, as a percentage of revenues, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of 9.7% to 7.1%.



Adjusted income from operations was $37.8 million, representing 13.5% of revenues, up from $23.6 million or 10.2% of revenues, reported in the year-ago quarter.

SailPoint’s Strong Balance Sheet

As of April 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $390.8 million compared with $358.1 million as of Jan. 31, 2026.



In the reported quarter, the company generated a cash flow from operations of $38.2 million compared with $64 million in the previous quarter.



SAIL generated free cash flow of $32.5 million compared with $57 million in the previous quarter.

SAIL Offers Q2 and FY27 Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2027, SailPoint expects revenues between $308 million and $312 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-18%.



The company expects adjusted income from operations to be between $56.5 million and $57.5 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 7 cents and 8 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.



For fiscal 2027, revenues are forecasted to be between $1.265 billion and $1.275 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18-19%.



The company expects adjusted income from operations to be in the range of $239-$244 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 30 cents and 34 cents per share for fiscal 2027.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, SailPoint, Inc. has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

SailPoint, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SailPoint, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Samsara Inc. (IOT), has gained 11.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended April 2026.

Samsara Inc. reported revenues of $478.84 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +30.5%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares with $0.11 a year ago.

Samsara Inc. is expected to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +41.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -13.5%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Samsara Inc.. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.