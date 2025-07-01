SailPoint, Inc. Added to Russell 3000® Index, Enhancing Market Visibility and Shareholder Value

SailPoint, Inc. joins the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing investor exposure and validating the company's growth in identity security.

SailPoint, Inc., a leader in unified identity security, has announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, effective June 30, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. This index captures the largest 4,000 U.S. stocks ranked by market capitalization and provides significant recognition and potential for SailPoint to attract a broader investor base. The company's CFO, Brian Carolan, stated that this achievement validates SailPoint's growth and momentum, which could enhance shareholder value as they continue to scale their business in identity security. Membership in the Russell 3000 also ensures automatic inclusion in the Russell 1000® or Russell 2000® indexes and their associated growth and value indexes, which are widely utilized by institutional investors for benchmarking and index fund creation.

Potential Positives

SailPoint's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index provides strong validation of the company's growth and market momentum.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index enhances SailPoint's exposure to a broader investor base, potentially increasing market interest and investment.

This milestone supports continued shareholder value as the company aims to scale its business and strengthen its position in the identity security sector.

Being part of the widely recognized Russell indexes may attract institutional investors, given that approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against these indexes.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive announcement regarding inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, the press release lacks specific information on SailPoint's recent financial performance or growth metrics, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of its momentum.

The focus on index inclusion might be viewed as a diversion from underlying business challenges or performance issues that have not been addressed in the release.

The absence of direct commentary on any competitive threats or market challenges suggests a potential lack of transparency or preparedness in navigating the evolving landscape of identity security, despite the positive news regarding index inclusion.

FAQ

What is the Russell 3000® Index?

The Russell 3000® Index comprises the 4,000 largest US stocks, ranked by total market capitalization.

When did SailPoint become a member of the Russell 3000® Index?

SailPoint was added to the Russell 3000® Index effective June 30, 2025.

How does inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index benefit SailPoint?

The inclusion enhances SailPoint's exposure to a broader investor base and supports shareholder value.

Who manages the Russell indexes?

FTSE Russell, a global index provider, manages the Russell indexes based on market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

What is SailPoint's focus in enterprise security?

SailPoint focuses on identity-first security, managing and securing access to applications and data at scale.

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SAIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAIL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAIL forecast page.

$SAIL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 05/15/2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SailPoint, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, today announced it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index, which became effective after the US markets opened on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000



®



Index, which remains in place for at least one year, also means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, a global index provider, determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





“Inclusion in the Russell 3000



®



Index is a strong validation of the growth and momentum we’ve built at SailPoint,” said Brian Carolan, Chief Financial Officer, SailPoint. “We believe this milestone will enhance our exposure to a broader investor base and support continued shareholder value as we strive to scale our business and advance our leadership in identity security.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell.





For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About SailPoint







At SailPoint, we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today’s enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities—and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world’s most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.









About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business









FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







Investor Relations for SailPoint







Scott Schmitz, SVP IR







IR@sailpoint.com









Media Relations for SailPoint







Samantha Person





Senior Manager, PR & Corporate Communications







Samantha.Person@SailPoint.com





