SAILPOINT Earnings Results: $SAIL Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAILPOINT ($SAIL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $95,550,000, missing estimates of $229,670,340 by $-134,120,340.
SAILPOINT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of SAILPOINT stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
SAILPOINT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
SAILPOINT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 06/03/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 05/15/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
