SailPoint and the Rise of AI Agents in Identity Security: What's Ahead?

SailPoint SAIL is leaning into one of the sharper shifts in enterprise security: access control is no longer only about employees. It increasingly includes machine identities, applications and autonomous AI agents.



That changes the role of identity security. As AI moves from experimentation to production, SailPoint is trying to make its platform a central control layer for the modern enterprise.

SailPoint is Chasing the AI Agent Wave

SailPoint launched Agentic Fabric in May 2026 to help enterprises secure AI agents and other non-human identities at scale. The product is designed to discover agents, govern access and protect activity through a single identity-centered model.



The approach reflects a broader move from static access reviews to real-time control. Agentic Fabric maps agents to human owners, applies least-privilege access and supports automated response when risky behavior emerges.

SAIL Sees Nonhuman Identity as a Growth Driver

This is more than a branding exercise for SailPoint. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, non-human identities accounted for 40% of identity growth and represented 14% of all identities managed in the company’s cloud offering.



Management also said the agentic pipeline doubled in the quarter. Customers that adopted advanced non-human identity capabilities increased annual recurring revenue by more than 50%, giving the AI-agent theme direct revenue relevance.

SAIL Faces Stiff Competition

SailPoint is also trying to widen the opportunity through partners and platform extensions. Its Identity Security Cloud already supports a large integration base, and the company has positioned Agentic Fabric as a layer that can work across cloud customers, on-premise IdentityIQ customers and even enterprises using other basic access management platforms.



However, the competitive context is expanding. Okta OKTA, Cisco Systems CSCO and Microsoft MSFT are other identity-focused company investors may watch in this context.



Microsoft is SailPoint’s most significant competitor through its Microsoft Entra portfolio, which includes Entra ID, Identity Governance, Privileged Identity Management (PIM) and Conditional Access. Microsoft’s biggest advantage is its massive installed base of Microsoft 365 and Azure customers, allowing it to bundle identity governance with productivity, cloud and security offerings at attractive pricing.



Meanwhile, following the acquisition of Splunk and continued investment in cybersecurity, Cisco has strengthened its identity-focused security capabilities through Cisco Duo and its broader Zero Trust platform. Duo provides multi-factor authentication, device trust, adaptive access and identity verification, while Cisco integrates identity signals with networking and security operations.



Okta’s outlook is supported by steady demand for identity security, an expanding installed base, and rising attach of newer products such as Identity Governance, Privileged Access, and posture and threat capabilities. Management’s agent-focused roadmap and broad partner ecosystem keep Okta relevant as enterprises secure non-human identities and deploy AI workflows across multiple platforms.



SailPoint shares have dropped 18% year to date, outperforming Microsoft’s fall of 18.7%, while Okta and Cisco shares have returned 74.1% and 46.7%, respectively.

SAIL Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SAIL Still Faces Early Monetization Risk

The near-term financial story is still developing. Emerging products represented 20% of net new annual recurring revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with a significant portion tied to AI-generated demand.



Management has not built an aggressive AI contribution into guidance. Customers are still working through discovery, workshops and architecture decisions, so the trend is visible even though the monetization curve remains early.

SailPoint Trend Story Needs Migration Execution

SailPoint’s AI identity strategy could gain leverage from on-premise-to-software-as-a-service migrations. The company still has about $350 million of on-premise annual recurring revenue available for conversion and cross-sell.



That opportunity carries execution risk. Migrations involve integration work, change management and customer timing, which means the pace of enterprise modernization will help determine how quickly AI identity demand appears in reported results.



The bottom line is that SailPoint is aligned with a real enterprise security problem: AI agents and machine identities are multiplying faster than traditional access models were built to handle. Its platform strategy gives it a credible way to participate in that shift.



SAIL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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