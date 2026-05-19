SailingStone Capital Initiates West Fraser Timber Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired 261,199 shares of West Fraser Timber; estimated trade size was $17.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $23.78 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movements.

The transaction represented a 4% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 261,199 shares valued at $23.78 million.

The position accounts for 5.4% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated a new position in West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) by purchasing 261,199 shares. The estimated transaction value was $17.61 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. At quarter end, the stake was valued at $23.78 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and subsequent price change.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represented 5.4% of 13F reportable AUM at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: CMP: $112.68 million (25.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LIN: $54.51 million (12.4% of AUM)

NYSE: RRC: $44.37 million (10.1% of AUM)

NYSE: EPD: $42.76 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IE: $36.03 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of West Fraser Timber were priced at $60.99, down 15.9% over the past year.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $60.99 Market capitalization $4.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.34 billion Net income (TTM) $-1.17 billion

Company/ETF snapshot

West Fraser Timber is a leading diversified wood products manufacturer with a global footprint and significant scale in North America. The company leverages integrated operations to supply a broad range of lumber and engineered wood products, supported by established relationships with major retailers and industrial clients.

West Fraser Timber offers lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and renewable energy, with core revenue from lumber and wood-based building materials. It operates a vertically integrated model, manufacturing and distributing wood products for construction, industrial, and paper applications across global markets.

West Fraser Timber serves large retail chains, contractor supply yards, wholesalers, and industrial customers in North America, Asia, and Europe.

What this transaction means for investors

West Fraser Timber is a wood-products producer built for a cycle that is still testing lumber prices, mill economics, and housing demand. The company sells lumber, oriented strand board, and other building products tied to construction and repair activity, but its durability comes from how it manages mills, costs, and capacity when demand is weak. That makes West Fraser less about a single housing rebound and more about whether its operating discipline can preserve value through the downturn.

West Fraser posted negative adjusted EBITDA, but the result included a $114 million prior-period duty adjustment tied to softwood lumber duties. Housing affordability continues to limit demand, and management does not expect lumber demand to improve meaningfully in 2026. The takeaway is that West Fraser is navigating both a weak end market and policy-related cost pressure, making mill discipline central to the company’s next phase.

For investors, West Fraser’s next phase depends on the choices it is making while the housing cycle remains difficult. Mill closures, curtailments, and modernization projects can look defensive in a weak market, but they also determine which assets remain in the network when lumber and OSB demand improve. A stronger West Fraser would emerge from this cycle with a leaner mill base, better cost position, and more earnings leverage when housing demand recovers.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Compass Minerals International and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.