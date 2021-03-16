Sailing-Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's Cup

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published

March 16 (Reuters) - Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America's Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

TNZ can seal the America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday.

