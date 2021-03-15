Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the America's Cup was postponed to 2:45 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.

Officials were shifting the course for optimal wind in Hauraki Gulf.

Defender Team New Zealand holds a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the best-of-13 series.

After Sunday's fourth day of racing was called off due to the light conditions, regatta Director Iain Murray warned there could be another day of no sailing on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, it doesn't look pretty," Murray said on Monday after TNZ won both races on day five.

