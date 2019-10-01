Sailing-Mills, Scott in Britain squad for Tokyo Games

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medallists Hannah Mills and Giles Scott were among 12 sailors selected to represent Britain in the 2020 Games in Tokyo, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Tuesday.

Mills, 31, won gold in Rio three years ago in the 470 dinghy category with Saskia Clark but will team up with Eilidh McIntyre who will make her Olympic debut in Japan.

"Selection is amazing and it's a big part of the Olympic journey," Mills, who is seeking a third medal to become the most successful female Olympic sailor ever, said in a statement released by BOA.

"Whether it's been a tight decision or not it's always a big step and to get selected with Eilidh who hasn't been to a Games before makes it a really exciting part of the journey."

Mills had claimed the silver in the same category in 2012.

The 32-year-old Scott, who will aim to defend his Olympic gold in the Finn class at the July 24-Aug. 9 Games next year, said he was thrilled to make the squad.

"It's certainly been different for me this cycle as there was an added expectation that I'd qualify as I'm the reigning Olympic champion," Scott said.

"The hard thing is trying not to get caught up in that hype and realise things aren't that different."

Mills and Scott were joined by 10 others representing eight of the 10 Olympic sailing classes, with selection for the Nacra 17 and laser classes still ongoing.

Britain have won 58 Olympic medals -- including 28 gold -- since sailing made its debut at Paris 1900.

Britain sailing squad:

Giles Scott (Finn), Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (470 women), Luke Patience and Chris Grube (470 Men), Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (49erFX), Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er), Alison Young (Laser Radial), Emma Wilson (RS:X Women), Tom Squires (RS:X Men).

