Sailing-Italy's Luna Rossa confirmed for next America's Cup

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Luna Rossa have confirmed their participation in the 37th edition of the America's Cup scheduled for 2024, with their "notice of challenge" accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa 7-3 off the coast of Auckland in March to win the last edition of the America's Cup.

"The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has formally accepted Circolo della Vela Sicilia and Luna Rossa Team Notice of Challenge lodged on Dec. 1," Luna Rossa said in a statement.

The Italian team join Challenger of Record INEOS Team UK and Swiss syndicate Alinghi as entrants, while American Magic have yet to officially confirm their entry.

The venue and timing for the next America's Cup has yet to be decided, with a return to Auckland not ruled out despite competition from a number of venues to host the event.

Entries will close on July 31, 2022.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

