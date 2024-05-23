Sailfish Royalty Reports Profitable Q1 2024

Sailfish Royalty (TSE:FISH) has released an update.

Sailfish Royalty Corp. reports a profitable first quarter in 2024, with net income of $148,034, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year’s net loss of $609,557. The company also announced a quarterly dividend payment and has actively repurchased and cancelled shares to enhance shareholder value. Revenue and gross profit have seen a decline compared to Q1 2023, but the overall financial health appears to be improving.

