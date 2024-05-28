Sailfish Royalty Announces Q2 Dividend & Share Issuance

Sailfish Royalty (TSE:FISH) has released an update.

Sailfish Royalty Corp. has announced a second-quarter dividend of US$0.0125 per share for 2024, payable on July 15 to shareholders on record by June 30, while also revealing the settlement of US$205,000 in accrued interest through the issuance of common shares. The company maintains discretion over future dividends, which are dependent on several financial and legal factors. Sailfish, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, holds significant interests in North and South American mining projects.

