SAIHEAT Strengthens Middle East Nuclear Market Presence

October 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) has released an update.

SAIHEAT Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jiangsu Xuanrui Vibration Damping Equipment, aiming to bolster its leadership in the Middle East’s nuclear and small modular reactor markets. This strategic partnership focuses on joint manufacturing and marketing efforts to enhance competitiveness and expand global reach. By leveraging shared expertise, SAIHEAT seeks to strengthen its position in the nuclear industry while maintaining high standards of quality and safety.

