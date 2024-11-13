SAIHEAT Limited Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) has released an update.

SAIHEAT Limited has reported a 6% revenue increase to $3.2 million for the first half of 2024, despite facing a negative gross margin of $0.1 million and a reduction in block rewards from Bitcoin mining. Net losses decreased significantly to $1.9 million, down from $3.7 million in the same period the previous year. The company is expanding its presence in the nuclear energy sector and advancing computing heat recycling technologies, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

