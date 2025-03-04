SAIHEAT Limited Announces Adoption of Shareholder Proposals at Extraordinary General Meeting

SAIHEAT Limited announced the adoption of shareholder proposals during its extraordinary general meeting held on February 26, 2025.

SAIHEAT Limited, previously known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, announced that all shareholder proposals presented at its extraordinary general meeting on February 26, 2025, were approved. The meeting took place virtually, and details were provided in the notice dated February 18, 2025. SAIHEAT, listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SAIH, specializes in integrated energy services for modern data centers, including liquid cooling solutions through its thermal module HEATWIT and power development initiatives via the HEATNUC module. The company became publicly traded through a merger in May 2022 and emphasizes the forward-looking nature of its statements, which may be subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

All shareholder proposals submitted for approval were successfully adopted, indicating strong shareholder support and engagement.



The announcement demonstrates SAIHEAT's commitment to governance and transparency through the conduct of an extraordinary general meeting.



SAIHEAT's strategic focus on next-generation data centers and innovative cooling technologies positions it well in a growing market.



The rebranding from SAI.TECH Global Corporation to SAIHEAT signals a renewed corporate identity and focus on energy services.

Potential Negatives

Shareholder proposals being adopted may indicate internal challenges or demands that needed to be addressed, reflecting potential dissatisfaction among investors.



The company's prior name change from SAI.TECH Global Corporation suggests potential rebranding issues or a need to shed a previous identity that may have been associated with underperformance.



The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainties in financial performance and operational expectations, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's stability and future prospects.

FAQ

What were the outcomes of SAIHEAT's extraordinary general meeting?

All shareholder proposals set forth in the notice of extraordinary general meeting were adopted on February 26, 2025.

What company did SAIHEAT Limited used to be known as?

SAIHEAT Limited was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation.

What are the main services offered by SAIHEAT?

SAIHEAT delivers integrated energy services focusing on data center solutions and modular nuclear power development.

How can I find more information about SAIHEAT?

For more information, visit SAIHEAT's official website at https://www.saiheat.com.

When did SAIHEAT become publicly traded?

SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on Nasdaq in May 2022 through a merger.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW) today announced that all of the shareholder proposals submitted for shareholder approval (the “Proposals”) as set forth in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated February 18, 2025 (the “Notice of EGM”) have been duly adopted at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SAI2025SM on February 26, 2025 (the “EGM”).







About SAIHEAT







SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq:SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.





Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit



https://www.saiheat.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement:







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.





Media Contact







pr@saiheat.com







Investor Relations Contact







ir@saiheat.com





