SAIF IV Mobile Apps Cuts Stake in Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Fintel reports that SAIF IV Mobile Apps has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.03MM shares of Zhihu Inc. (every two of each representing one Class A ordinary share) (ZH). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 21.28MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.71% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zhihu Inc. is $2.09. The forecasts range from a low of $2.06 to a high of $2.17. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from its latest reported closing price of $1.64.

The projected annual revenue for Zhihu Inc. is $4,679MM, an increase of 33.30%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhihu Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZH is 0.1018%, a decrease of 47.0057%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 94,764K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Krane Funds Advisors holds 18,350,452 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,615,767 shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 23.33% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 17,020,824 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,615,767 shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 9,944,592 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,661,149 shares, representing a decrease of 147.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 74.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,806,974 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503,000 shares, representing an increase of 94.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 961.20% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,235,314 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,714 shares, representing an increase of 98.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 2,977.63% over the last quarter.

Zhihu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.